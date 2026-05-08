OnEMI, company behind Kissht, lists on Friday, shares at ₹210.80

OnEMI ₹926cr IPO oversubscribed 9.5 times

The ₹926 crore IPO was a hot ticket, getting oversubscribed 9.5 times overall. Big institutional investors were especially keen, subscribing nearly 25 times their quota.

Ahead of the listing, OnEMI also raised ₹278 crore from anchor investors.

Founded in 2016, OnEMI is focused on making digital credit more accessible for young and mass-market users.