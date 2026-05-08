OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO ₹926cr oversubscribed 9.5 times before listing

Operates Kissht and Ring EMI platforms

Founded in 2016, OnEMI runs Kissht and Ring, platforms that make it easier for people and small businesses to access EMI-based credit.

With its shares set to list at ₹187.50, OnEMI's valuation reached ₹2,881 crore.

The company plans to use most of the IPO funds to grow its lending business and reported solid numbers: ₹1,584 crore in total income and ₹199 crore profit after tax for the nine months ended December 2025.