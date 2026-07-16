OnePlus denies plans to exit India, Europe or the US
Business
Heard the rumors that OnePlus might be shutting shop in India, Europe, or the US The company's shutting them down.
OnePlus says everything is business as usual and asked people not to believe unverified news.
This comes at a tough time for phone makers everywhere.
Chip shortage raises OnePlus India prices
If you've noticed OnePlus phones getting pricier, you're not imagining it.
Thanks to a global shortage of key chipsets, prices in India have jumped by ₹5,000 to ₹12,000 (the 15R now costs ₹59,999 instead of ₹47,999), with late-2025 and early-2026 models showing 14-15% higher prices.
Meanwhile, in China, OnePlus's parent company BBK Electronics just merged OnePlus and Realme operations, possibly hinting at more changes ahead.