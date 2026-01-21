OnePlus isn't leaving India—despite the rumors

What's really going on?

OnePlus's global phone shipments fell over the past year (through 2025), and their market share in India declined over the past year. Even their China numbers are down.

Despite this, India remains a major focus—over half of OnePlus sales come from here, and around 4,500 retail stores selling OnePlus devices are said to have shut down;

the company also hosts splashy events like the recent OnePlus 15R launch and has worked with celebrities such as Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana.