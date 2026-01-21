OnePlus isn't leaving India—despite the rumors
Rumors were circulating about a potential shutdown of OnePlus India's operations, and the company issued a statement on January 21, 2026 denying them.
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu said on X that misinformation had been circulating and reassured everyone that OnePlus India is operating as usual.
The denial comes at a time when OnePlus is facing some tough numbers, with shipments and market share dropping in India and globally.
What's really going on?
OnePlus's global phone shipments fell over the past year (through 2025), and their market share in India declined over the past year. Even their China numbers are down.
Despite this, India remains a major focus—over half of OnePlus sales come from here, and around 4,500 retail stores selling OnePlus devices are said to have shut down;
the company also hosts splashy events like the recent OnePlus 15R launch and has worked with celebrities such as Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana.
But there are challenges ahead
While OnePlus is doubling down on its presence in India, its local R&D center has shrunk dramatically—from a planned 1,500 employees to just 116 recently.
So while they're sticking around for now, it's clear the brand is navigating some big changes behind the scenes.