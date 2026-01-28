ONGC and Reliance team up to explore India's deep seas Business Jan 28, 2026

ONGC and Reliance just signed a big agreement on the sidelines of India Energy Week (January 2026) to share resources for oil and gas exploration off India's East Coast—think Krishna Godavari Basin and Andaman.

This move is possible thanks to a new law, making it easier for the two energy giants to work together.