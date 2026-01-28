ONGC and Reliance team up to explore India's deep seas
ONGC and Reliance just signed a big agreement on the sidelines of India Energy Week (January 2026) to share resources for oil and gas exploration off India's East Coast—think Krishna Godavari Basin and Andaman.
This move is possible thanks to a new law, making it easier for the two energy giants to work together.
What's in it for them?
By sharing expensive stuff like drilling rigs, ships, pipelines, and power systems, both companies can cut costs and avoid wasting equipment.
ONGC's Pankaj Kumar put it simply: teaming up means less idle gear and smarter spending.
Why does this matter?
This isn't their first time working together—they partnered with BP in 2024 too.
Now, they aim to enable vessels to move more quickly between sites, pending government approvals.
The deal also boosts safety with joint emergency plans, all while helping strengthen India's energy future.