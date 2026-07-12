ONGC completes 2nd Puga Valley well toward pilot geothermal plant
Business
ONGC has just finished drilling its second geothermal well in Ladakh's Puga Valley, marking a big move toward India's first pilot geothermal power plant.
The team managed to reach 1,000 meters deep at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, all within a month, making this project faster and more cost-efficient than before.
Puga wells confirm strong geothermal potential
The wells here confirmed that Puga Valley has strong geothermal potential, with steam temperatures above the boiling point of water, perfect for generating electricity.
Unlike solar or wind, this energy source isn't affected by weather and could provide steady power.
ONGC's work fits right into India's push for more renewable energy and aims to diversify how we get our electricity by 2030.