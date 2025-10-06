ONGC gets nod for ₹8,110cr investment in Andhra Pradesh
ONGC just received a recommendation for environmental clearance to invest ₹8,110 crore in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to drill 172 new oil and gas wells across eight blocks.
The recommendation came from the Ministry of Environment's Expert Appraisal Committee in September 2025.
ONGC earmarks ₹172cr for environment management plan
ONGC is putting aside ₹172 crore for an Environment Management Plan and will spend over ₹91 crore every year on it.
There's also a promise of ₹11 crore toward public hearing commitments.
All these steps are about making sure the project follows strict environmental rules.
No wells within 10km of Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary
To keep things eco-friendly, no wells can be set up within 10km of Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, as per the NOC issued in May 2025.
Any pipelines crossing forests or protected areas need extra approvals.