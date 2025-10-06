Gen Z-focused stockbroker Dhan becomes latest unicorn after $120M raise

Dhan, which competes with Zerodha and Groww, plans to use the new capital to strengthen its ecosystem of financial products. The platform is especially popular among Gen Z and young investors because of its user-friendly mobile app, simple investing tools, and educational features. The company also owns ScanX (scanx.trade), a market research platform for India with news, screener & insights; Upsurge, a platform for learning about financial markets; and Filter Coffee, a source of byte-sized media content.

Growth trajectory

Dhan aims for IPO in 4-5 years

In FY24, Dhan is expected to post a revenue of around ₹900 crore, up from ₹380 crore last year. The firm reported a net profit of ₹155 crore in FY24, swinging from a loss of ₹22 crore in the preceding year. "We are still early in our journey and see an IPO possibly four to five years from now," said Pravin Jadhav, co-founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services.