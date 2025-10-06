Next Article
Zomato's delivery partners can now start investing in pension plans
Business
Zomato just launched a new pension scheme for its delivery partners, teaming up with HDFC Pension.
Announced on October 6, this "NPS Platform Workers Model" lets gig workers start building a retirement fund—something pretty rare in the gig world.
Zomato is aiming to bring over 1 lakh delivery partners into the fold by 2025.
More than 30,000 delivery partners signed up within 72 hours
The response has been fast: more than 30,000 delivery partners signed up within the first 72 hours.
The scheme is flexible—you can choose a lump sum or monthly pension when you retire, and your benefits stick with you even if you switch jobs.
As CEO Aditya Mangla emphasized, the move is about giving gig workers long-term financial security and dignity.