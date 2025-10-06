Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty crosses 25,000 mark for 1st

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, this rally shows solid confidence in India's big banks and tech firms. The Bank Nifty index reclaimed the 56,000-mark with all its stocks in the green—fueled by upbeat earnings from names like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

What are the analysts saying?

It's a mix of strong results from Indian banks plus good news globally—Japan's Nikkei is up and US futures are steady.

Analysts say Nifty could face resistance near 25,050 but has support if things dip.

For now, momentum is positive and investors seem optimistic.