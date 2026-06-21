ONGC pivots to natural gas as production tops crude

ONGC invests ₹33,000cr offshore with BP

To ramp up gas production by 7% to 8% each year, ONGC is investing ₹33,000 crore in offshore projects, with help from BP.

New rules linking gas prices to oil benchmarks are boosting profits and making the shift easier.

Plus, ONGC's green arm aims for nearly 3 GW of renewable energy capacity by next year, showing they're serious about supporting India's clean energy future.