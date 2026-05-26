ONGC Q4 net profit rises 52.5% YoY 14.4% QoQ ₹13,678cr
ONGC just dropped some big numbers for the fourth quarter: its net profit jumped 52.5% year-over-year to ₹13,677.87 crore.
That's not just a strong finish compared to last year's ₹8,964.67 crore; it's also up 14.4% from the previous quarter.
ONGC recommends ₹1 dividend, revenue ₹1.73Lcr
Revenue climbed 3.6% to ₹1.73 lakh crore, and total income reached ₹1.77 lakh crore for Q4FY26.
ONGC's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share, subject to shareholder approval (totaling ₹13.25 per share this year), with a total payout of ₹16,669 crore.
crude oil production was 18.355 million tons for FY26, even as overseas arm ONGC Videsh faced challenges and lower output due to global tensions.
Still, work on major LNG projects in Mozambique is back on track, while ongoing offshore investments are worth ₹33,075 crore.