ONGC Q4 net profit rises 52.5% YoY 14.4% QoQ ₹13,678cr

ONGC recommends ₹1 dividend, revenue ₹1.73Lcr

Revenue climbed 3.6% to ₹1.73 lakh crore, and total income reached ₹1.77 lakh crore for Q4FY26.

ONGC's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share, subject to shareholder approval (totaling ₹13.25 per share this year), with a total payout of ₹16,669 crore.

crude oil production was 18.355 million tons for FY26, even as overseas arm ONGC Videsh faced challenges and lower output due to global tensions.

Still, work on major LNG projects in Mozambique is back on track, while ongoing offshore investments are worth ₹33,075 crore.