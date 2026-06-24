ONGC seeks more stakes in Venezuela's San Cristobal and Carabobo-1

ONGC needs US license in Venezuela

If the deal works out, ONGC could fully run San Cristobal and co-manage Carabobo-1 with Spain's Repsol.

Both fields have been struggling with low output lately, so ONGC wants to nearly double (or increase to 30,000 barrels per day) within a year, and eventually hit up to 50,000 barrels per day.

That boost could help recover over $500 million in unpaid dividends.

But before anything happens, ONGC needs a US license to operate in Venezuela; recent approvals for other companies make it hopeful it will get one, too.