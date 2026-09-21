ONGC just found gas off Odisha coast

The MN-DW18-1-H-D well is the first to be drilled in the Mahanadi Basin as part of ONGC's 'Samudra Manthan' campaign.

It is located some 43km off Konark and offers potential for early monetization, subject to further appraisal and commercial evaluation.

The well has been flowing gas with encouraging flow and reservoir pressure for three days now, according to ONGC.