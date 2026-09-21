ONGC just found gas off Odisha coast
What's the story
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has made a significant gas discovery at its MN-DW18-1-H-D deepwater well in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin, off the Odisha coast. The discovery was made after drilling to a depth of 1,623 meters. The gas was struck between the intervals of 1,441 and 1,452 meters.
Campaign
First well drilled under 'Samudra Manthan' campaign
The MN-DW18-1-H-D well is the first to be drilled in the Mahanadi Basin as part of ONGC's 'Samudra Manthan' campaign.
It is located some 43km off Konark and offers potential for early monetization, subject to further appraisal and commercial evaluation.
The well has been flowing gas with encouraging flow and reservoir pressure for three days now, according to ONGC.
Strategic importance
Discovery strengthens deepwater exploration program
The gas discovery at MN-DW18-1-H-D well strengthens ONGC's deepwater exploration program and India's efforts to expand its local hydrocarbon resource base.
The well was spudded on July 25, 2026, by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
ONGC also said that this discovery, along with others in the area, could be developed through shared facilities enabled by the PNG Rules, 2025.
Future plans
ONGC plans to spend over ₹30,000cr this year
Last month, ONGC announced its plan to spend over ₹30,000 crore on capital expenditure this year.
The state-owned company is focusing its spending and growth plans on four areas: more exploration, improving production from existing fields, building an integrated energy business, and investing in green and new-energy opportunities.
A major part of the strategy involves increasing oil and gas production from fields that ONGC has operated for decades.
Partnership
Partnership with BP to boost production from mature offshore fields
To boost production from its mature offshore fields, ONGC has partnered with global energy major BP as a technical service provider.
Under this deal, BP provides technical expertise while ONGC retains ownership and operational control.
The partnership has been in place at Mumbai High since April 2025, targeting issues like increasing water production alongside oil and rising gas-to-oil ratios.