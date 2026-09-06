ONGC to interview 7 candidates for CMD this week
Business
ONGC is about to pick its next chairman and managing director, with seven senior leaders now shortlisted for interviews happening this week.
Whoever gets the role will step in after Arun Kumar Singh, whose term wraps up in December 2026.
Government tightens ONGC CMD eligibility
To attract more experienced talent, the government bumped up the age limit for applicants from 58 to 59 and made first-class degrees in engineering, chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, or postgraduates or graduates with a full-time MBA/PGDIM from a leading institute a must.
This move opened doors for top names like Oil India's Ranjit Rath, 54, and ONGC Videsh's Rajarshi Gupta, 59, showing just how important this leadership position is for India's biggest oil and gas company.