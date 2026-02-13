ONGC's quarterly profit rises despite revenue drop
Business
ONGC just posted a standalone net profit of ₹8,372 crore for October-December 2025—a 1.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase (vs Oct-Dec 2024).
What's interesting? This happened even though their revenue dropped by 6.4% and price realization from nominated fields declined.
The company credits steady production and gains in gas sales for keeping things on track.
Natural gas sales helped offset losses
Crude oil output dipped slightly this quarter, but ONGC managed to bump up natural gas production.
Higher gas sales helped cushion the impact of weaker oil realizations.
ONGC rewards shareholders with ₹15,411 crore dividend
If you're into stocks or just like hearing about big payouts:
ONGC's overall profit (including subsidiaries) jumped 23%, and the board announced another interim dividend—₹6.25 per share.
Not bad for shareholders!