ONGC's quarterly profit rises despite revenue drop Business Feb 13, 2026

ONGC just posted a standalone net profit of ₹8,372 crore for October-December 2025—a 1.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase (vs Oct-Dec 2024).

What's interesting? This happened even though their revenue dropped by 6.4% and price realization from nominated fields declined.

The company credits steady production and gains in gas sales for keeping things on track.