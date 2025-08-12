ONGC's stock closes slightly higher: Check key details

ONGC's market performance in detail

ONGC remains a major player with a market cap of ₹2.94 lakh crore and an earnings per share of 28.74.

Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 8.14, and the stock's beta (1.0172) shows it usually moves in sync with the market—so while there are ups and downs, it tends to follow broader trends rather than wild swings on its own.