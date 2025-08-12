Next Article
ONGC's stock closes slightly higher: Check key details
ONGC's stock closed slightly higher at ₹233.44 on August 12, 2025, after a busy trading day with over 52 lakh shares exchanged.
Still, it's been a bumpy month—shares have slipped by 3.3% recently, hinting at some short-term challenges.
ONGC's market performance in detail
ONGC remains a major player with a market cap of ₹2.94 lakh crore and an earnings per share of 28.74.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 8.14, and the stock's beta (1.0172) shows it usually moves in sync with the market—so while there are ups and downs, it tends to follow broader trends rather than wild swings on its own.