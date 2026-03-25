Ongoing West Asia conflicts rattle Indian stock markets
Business
Ongoing conflicts in West Asia are making Indian stock markets jittery, with rising oil prices and inflation worries putting growth on edge.
Major brokerages such as Bernstein and Citi have cut their Nifty 50 targets to 26,000 and 27,000 for the year, saying higher oil costs and supply issues could slow things down.
UBS has also dialed back its optimism about Indian stocks, mainly due to concerns over energy supplies.
Emkay Global stands out with a more upbeat Nifty target
While others are cautious, Emkay Global is sticking with its more optimistic Nifty target of 29,000 for December 2026.
They are betting on a comeback if oil prices cool off or if there's some peace in the region, a reminder that not everyone sees the outlook the same way when it comes to India's economic future.