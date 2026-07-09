Only 15% of Indian firms scaled AI, IBM MeitY survey
Turns out, most Indian businesses are still figuring out how to make AI work for them.
According to a new survey by IBM and MeitY, just 15% of companies have actually managed to scale their AI projects, while the other 85% are stuck trying to move past early experiments.
Sriram Raghavan from IBM points out that the biggest roadblocks are scattered pilot projects, messy data management, and high costs.
Sriram Raghavan urges targeted pilots
Right now, banks and financial firms are leading the way in using AI because their tech setups are already pretty solid.
For everyone else, Raghavan suggests focusing on specific areas like supply chain or HR first before going all-in.
He also warns that big fancy models might look cool in demos but can get super expensive if they don't actually deliver value at scale.