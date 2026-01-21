Only 8% of India's under-40 business leaders are women: Report
A new Hurun India report finds that just 8% of India's top young business leaders are women—only 36 out of 436 entrepreneurs under 40.
These leaders run companies worth over $950 billion and together employ more than 1.2 million people.
Most are 1st-generation founders
First-generation entrepreneurs make up a huge majority—80% of the list, or 349 people. Only 37 are second-generation.
Standout names include OYO's Ritesh Agarwal (31), who leads with $3.7 billion in funding, and Zepto's Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra (both just 22), who raised $1.95 billion.
Bengaluru leads the way for young talent
Bengaluru is the top city for these rising stars, followed by Mumbai and New Delhi.
The largest sectors are software, financial services, and healthcare, accounting for 158 of 436 entrants (about 36%), with IIT Kharagpur alumni making a strong showing among them.