Only 8% of India's under-40 business leaders are women: Report

First-generation entrepreneurs make up a huge majority—80% of the list, or 349 people. Only 37 are second-generation. Standout names include OYO 's Ritesh Agarwal (31), who leads with $3.7 billion in funding, and Zepto's Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra (both just 22), who raised $1.95 billion.

Bengaluru leads the way for young talent

Bengaluru is the top city for these rising stars, followed by Mumbai and New Delhi.

The largest sectors are software, financial services, and healthcare, accounting for 158 of 436 entrants (about 36%), with IIT Kharagpur alumni making a strong showing among them.