OnlyFans in talks to sell 60% stake for $5.5 billion
OnlyFans is in exclusive talks to sell 60% of the company to San Francisco-based Architect Capital for $5.5 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
This means OnlyFans can't negotiate with other buyers while the deal is on the table.
OnlyFans made $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024
In 2024, UK filings show $1.4 billion in revenue and $666 million operating profit for the year ended Nov. 30, 2024.
The platform runs lean with just 46 employees, takes a 20% cut from its 4.6 million creators, and gets most of its money—about 64%—from US users.
Previous attempts to sell OnlyFans
Last year, OnlyFans tried (and failed) to sell itself for $8 billion despite interest from several groups.
Now Architect Capital—a San Francisco-based firm—is hoping to grab a majority stake as these fresh negotiations play out.