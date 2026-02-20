OnlyFans in talks to sell 60% stake for $5.5 billion

OnlyFans made $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024

In 2024, UK filings show $1.4 billion in revenue and $666 million operating profit for the year ended Nov. 30, 2024.

The platform runs lean with just 46 employees, takes a 20% cut from its 4.6 million creators, and gets most of its money—about 64%—from US users.