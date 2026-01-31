OnlyFans in talks to sell majority stake at $5.5B valuation

Negotiation status

Deal not yet finalized

The negotiations are currently in an exclusivity period, meaning OnlyFans can't talk to other potential buyers for a certain time. However, it's not clear when the deal will be finalized. This isn't the first time OnlyFans has considered selling its business. Last year, site owner Leonid Radvinsky was said to be looking for buyers. The platform's parent company Fenix International Ltd, was also in talks with a US-based investor group led by Forest Road Company.