Oolka raised $7 million seed round earlier

AI-powered credit management platform Oolka raises ₹130cr

By Akash Pandey 05:45 pm Apr 24, 202605:45 pm

What's the story

Oolka, an AI-powered credit management platform, has raised ₹130 crore in a fresh round of funding led by Accel India. The latest investment comes after the company's $7 million seed round from Lightspeed, Z47, 8i Ventures, and several angel investors. The new capital will be used to expand Oolka's engineering, data science and product teams. The round values Oolka at ₹730 crore.