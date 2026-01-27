OPEC+ puts oil output hikes on pause through early 2026
OPEC+—the group behind over half the world's oil—just hit pause on any production increases until at least March 2026.
That means big players like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and friends are sticking to their November 2025 quotas, keeping things steady at roughly 43 million barrels a day.
Why are they doing this?
Some OPEC+ countries have made voluntary output adjustments, and some members have announced additional voluntary cuts.
Meanwhile, the global oil market is feeling shaky: prices dropped over 18% last year because there's just too much supply.
The International Energy Agency even expects a surplus in 2026 as the US, Brazil, and Guyana ramp up production—even with sanctions slowing down Russia and Venezuela.
Why should you care?
If you're wondering why gas prices feel unpredictable or what's going on with energy costs, moves like this from OPEC+ are a big reason.
It's all about balancing supply and demand—and right now, everyone's watching what happens next.