OPEC+ set to approve 4th oil output target increase Sunday

OPEC+ April output 33.19 million bpd

Even with recent quota hikes, up by almost 600,000 barrels per day from April to June, OPEC+ has actually seen production drop sharply, averaging just 33.19 million barrels a day in April (way down from February's 42.77 million).

On Sunday, seven key members including Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Kuwait are expected to approve one more boost for July.