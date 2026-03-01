OPEC+ to raise oil production amid US-Iran tensions
OPEC+ is set to increase oil production by 206,000 barrels per day starting April 2026.
This move comes as US-Israel tensions with Iran spark fears of a bigger conflict and possible price spikes at the pump.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already started shipping out more oil, especially amid fears of a closure of the key Strait of Hormuz, which have helped push prices higher.
OPEC+ aims to stabilize prices
With global energy markets on edge, even small changes in oil supply can make a difference—especially when prices have risen to about $73 per barrel.
OPEC+ is hoping this extra output will help steady things, but their backup reserves are limited if tensions get worse.
For anyone watching how world events hit their wallet or climate goals, it's worth keeping an eye on these moves.