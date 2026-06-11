OPEC trims 2026 oil demand growth to 970,000 bpd again

Iran tensions disrupt Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in Iran have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments, which means less Middle Eastern oil is reaching the market and prices are climbing.

Interestingly, OPEC expects demand to bounce back in 2027 and has upped its forecast for that year.

Meanwhile, Iran's exports have dropped sharply due to a US blockade, and production across OPEC+ fell last May.