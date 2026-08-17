OPEC: US expected to supply about 55% of India's LPG (in 2026)
Big shift in India's energy scene: the US is about to become India's top source for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), beating out the Middle East Gulf.
OPEC's latest report says a 2025 sales agreement is expected to lead to the US supplying about 55% of India's LPG imports in 2026.
This comes after supply issues in the Middle East cut India's usual imports from 1.8 million to just 0.9 million metric tons per month earlier this year.
US LPG exports to India surge
US LPG exports to India have smashed records in early 2026; propane and butane shipments already beat last year's totals by May.
Meanwhile, political tensions caused an 85% drop in LPG imports from the Middle East.
With these changes, the US has been India's main supplier for four straight months, and with OPEC predicting even higher oil demand, it looks like this new partnership is here to stay.