OPEC: US expected to supply about 55% of India's LPG (in 2026)

Big shift in India's energy scene: the US is about to become India's top source for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), beating out the Middle East Gulf.

OPEC's latest report says a 2025 sales agreement is expected to lead to the US supplying about 55% of India's LPG imports in 2026.

This comes after supply issues in the Middle East cut India's usual imports from 1.8 million to just 0.9 million metric tons per month earlier this year.