'Open to Work' shows how to ace career changes
HarperCollins is dropping a new career guide called "Open to Work: How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI" this March.
Written by LinkedIn execs Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman, the book is all about helping you handle job changes as AI shakes up the workplace.
It taps into real insights from LinkedIn's massive network and aims to boost your confidence and adaptability for today's fast-changing job scene.
How AI can help you in your career
The book shares stories from people like Neil, Jonetta, and Taj, who've actually used AI tools to level up their careers.
You'll also find a practical 30-60-90-day plan for using AI in your own work life, plus tips on building skills that matter most as tech keeps evolving.
With advice straight from LinkedIn insiders, it's designed to help you stay ahead—no matter where your career is headed.