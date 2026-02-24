'Open to Work' shows how to ace career changes

How AI can help you in your career

The book shares stories from people like Neil, Jonetta, and Taj, who've actually used AI tools to level up their careers.

You'll also find a practical 30-60-90-day plan for using AI in your own work life, plus tips on building skills that matter most as tech keeps evolving.

With advice straight from LinkedIn insiders, it's designed to help you stay ahead—no matter where your career is headed.