OpenAI and 5paisa Capital enable India's 1st brokerage on ChatGPT
Business
5paisa Capital has joined forces with OpenAI to make investing smarter and more personal for everyone.
With this move, 5paisa becomes the first brokerage in India to offer its services directly through ChatGPT, letting users get AI-powered insights, portfolio analysis, and market advice, all in a chat.
ChatGPT offers tailored tips and tracking
Now, you can chat with an AI for tailored investment tips and track your portfolio in real time.
Gaurav Seth, 5paisa MD and CEO, says this partnership blends its understanding of what investors need with OpenAI's tech to create a smoother experience.
Looking ahead, 5paisa plans even deeper ChatGPT features so you can explore opportunities and manage investments easily, while always staying in control of your own decisions.