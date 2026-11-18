OpenAI and Anthropic among 24 firms hiring thousands in India
Big names in AI like OpenAI and Anthropic are stepping up their game in India, with a group of 24 international tech companies hiring thousands more people over the past year.
With 24 international tech companies growing their teams by over 30%, there's a huge demand for folks with real-world experience in AI.
Companies tap India for product teams
Companies such as ElevenLabs, Rippling, and Wispr Flow are turning to Indian talent not just for coding, but for building products that work worldwide.
As recruiting talent challenges in places like San Francisco, India's ability to adapt tech for global markets (the support of Indian-origin leaders from Silicon Valley) is making it the go-to place for innovation and growth.