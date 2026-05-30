OpenAI and Anthropic declare India central at Mumbai Tech Week
Business
Big news from Mumbai's Tech Week: AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic are making India a priority.
OpenAI's Pragya Misra says the country is central to their vision, while Anthropic's Irina Ghose talks about building AI "from India, for India."
The event drew developers and entrepreneurs eager to see what these global players have in store.
OpenAI plans cost cuts, Anthropic $65B
OpenAI wants to make AI more accessible and affordable for everyone in India by focusing on "access, adoption and agency." They're planning to cut usage costs so more people can use their tools.
Meanwhile, Anthropic, now with $65 billion in recent funding, is creating things from India, for India, with hopes of scaling globally.
Both companies see India as important.