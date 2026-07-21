OpenAI and peers under $1B AI ad revenue this year

OpenAI had big plans for making money from AI ads, but they're not hitting the mark.

According to Emarketer (via AdWeek), OpenAI and other tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are expected to earn less than $1 billion from AI ads this year, even though OpenAI hoped for $2.5 billion in 2026.

This gap makes their dream of reaching $100 billion a year by 2030 look pretty tough.