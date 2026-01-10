OpenAI and SoftBank are teaming up on massive AI data centers

Texas gets a giant new AI hub—and ChatGPT upgrades are coming

SB Energy (a SoftBank company) will set up a huge 1.2-gigawatt data center in Milam County, Texas to help speed up more AI campuses.

They'll also start using OpenAI's APIs and ChatGPT for their own work.

All this comes as OpenAI works to level up ChatGPT, especially since Google's been stepping up its own AI game.

The first Stargate sites should be running by the end of this year.