Sensex slips below 84,000: What's going on with the markets?

This slide wiped out ₹13.5 lakh crore from investors' wealth—ouch! If you or your family have money in stocks or mutual funds, those balances probably took a hit this week. With so many sectors falling together and uncertainty hanging around, companies might reconsider their investment strategies for now.

What's behind the drop?

It mostly comes down to nerves over possible US tariffs on Indian exports and an upcoming Supreme Court decision in the US that could shake things up further.

On top of that, foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹3,800 crore recently—adding more pressure across the board.