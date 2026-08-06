OpenAI and Statsig settle $3.2 million in DOJ hiring case
OpenAI and its former subsidiary Statsig just agreed to pay $3.2 million after the US Department of Justice said they gave preference to temporary visa holders over American workers for tech jobs.
The case focused on hiring practices under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) process, and the settlement includes money both for penalties and to compensate affected US workers.
DOJ orders hiring reforms at OpenAI
The Justice Department found that OpenAI made it tough for Americans to apply by not posting these positions on its external jobs website, requiring paper applications by mail for jobs advertised as part of PERM recruitment, and running late-night radio ads.
Now, OpenAI has to post these jobs publicly, accept electronic applications as required by the settlement, update its hiring process, and train staff on anti-discrimination rules, so things should get fairer moving forward.