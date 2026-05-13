OpenAI and Z47: AI could add $1tn to India's GDP
AI could add a whopping $1 trillion to India's GDP by 2035, according to a fresh report from OpenAI and Z47.
That means AI might boost annual growth by up to 1.5% points, helping India chase its ambitious $8.3 trillion Viksit Bharat goal.
India has 100 million weekly ChatGPT users
India is already the world's second-largest AI market, with more than 100 million ChatGPT users every week, but only about 10% of Indians use AI right now.
Startup funding nearly doubled year-on-year, hitting around $1.3 billion, especially in healthcare, fintech, and legal tech.
Gen Z leads the pack using AI for coding and learning, while cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are driving innovation forward.
Indian CXOs embed AI in workflows
95% of Indian CXOs surveyed said AI has already been embedded into enterprise workflows, with around 68% of mature adopters spend more than 10% of their software budgets on AI.
AI could help SMEs adopt technology as inference costs fall.
Delhi NCR has the highest ChatGPT penetration, showing how different regions are embracing the tech in their own ways.