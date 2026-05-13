OpenAI and Z47: AI could add $1tn to India's GDP

India has 100 million weekly ChatGPT users

India is already the world's second-largest AI market, with more than 100 million ChatGPT users every week, but only about 10% of Indians use AI right now.

Startup funding nearly doubled year-on-year, hitting around $1.3 billion, especially in healthcare, fintech, and legal tech.

Gen Z leads the pack using AI for coding and learning, while cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are driving innovation forward.