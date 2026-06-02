OpenAI Anthropic and SpaceX plan major IPOs with large valuations Business Jun 02, 2026

Big moves are coming in tech: OpenAI (the team behind ChatGPT), Anthropic, and SpaceX are all gearing up for huge IPOs.

OpenAI is reportedly aiming for a potential IPO that could raise nearly $60 billion and value the company at more than $1 trillion.

Anthropic has quietly filed its own IPO plans, while SpaceX could debut at an even bigger $1.75 trillion valuation.