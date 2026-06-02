OpenAI Anthropic and SpaceX plan major IPOs with large valuations
Business
Big moves are coming in tech: OpenAI (the team behind ChatGPT), Anthropic, and SpaceX are all gearing up for huge IPOs.
OpenAI is reportedly aiming for a potential IPO that could raise nearly $60 billion and value the company at more than $1 trillion.
Anthropic has quietly filed its own IPO plans, while SpaceX could debut at an even bigger $1.75 trillion valuation.
Tech IPOs underscore investor confidence
These IPOs show just how much investors believe in the future of AI and advanced tech.
While OpenAI and Anthropic still have to prove their business models and handle big operating costs, successful launches could set new standards for how AI companies are valued and might shape how people invest in tech going forward.