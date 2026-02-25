OpenAI appoints Arvind KC as Chief People Officer

OpenAI just named Arvind KC as its new Chief People Officer. He'll be in charge of hiring, onboarding, and building systems that help teams work better together as OpenAI keeps growing. The announcement dropped on February 24, 2026.

KC's focus will be on AI's impact on work KC's main focus will be how AI is changing the way we work—think reskilling employees and weaving AI into daily workflows to boost productivity.

OpenAI also plans to share what it learns with its partners, so the impact could reach far beyond just their own team.

KC has a solid background in HR and engineering KC comes with serious experience from big names like Roblox, Google, Palantir, and Meta.

He's known for blending engineering know-how with people skills—basically building strong teams while creating cool products.