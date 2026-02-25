Who is Arvind KC, OpenAI's new Chief People Officer

Before his stint at Roblox, KC worked with other tech giants such as Google , Palantir Technologies, and Meta Platforms. OpenAI described him as someone who blends engineering expertise with management skills. KC holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

Expansion plans

OpenAI's funding and public listing plans

OpenAI is currently in the process of raising a funding round expected to bring in more than $100 billion. The company has also recently taken steps toward a public listing. KC will report to Jason Kwon, OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer, as part of his new role. His appointment comes at a time when Silicon Valley labs and tech giants are competing for experienced engineers and executives amid an AI talent boom.