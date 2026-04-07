OpenAI asks authorities to investigate Musk for 'anti-competitive behavior'

OpenAI has urged the California and Delaware attorneys general to investigate Elon Musk and his associates for "improper and anti-competitive behavior." The request comes ahead of a high-profile trial between the two parties. OpenAI's strategy chief Jason Kwon accused Musk of trying to sabotage the company through various "attacks," including working with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg .

Company split Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 Musk co-founded OpenAI with CEO Sam Altman in 2015, along with other researchers and executives. However, he left the company in 2018 after unsuccessfully trying to merge it with Tesla. He then started a rival firm, xAI, and sued OpenAI in 2024 for being "assiduously manipulated" and "deceived" when the AI company considered becoming a for-profit entity.

Legal battle Kwon accuses Musk of trying to sabotage OpenAI The trial is set to begin on April 27 in California's Northern District. Kwon said Musk's actions could hinder OpenAI's goal of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). He alleged these attacks are meant to take control of AGI's future from those legally bound to ensure it benefits humanity, and hand it over to competitors who don't prioritize safety.

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Trial expectations OpenAI warns about Musk's courtroom behavior OpenAI has already warned its investors and banking partners about Musk's potential courtroom behavior. The company said it expects him to make "deliberately outlandish, attention-grabbing claims" as his lawsuit against the AI lab heads to trial. In a recent report by The New Yorker, it was revealed that Musk and his "intermediaries" had conducted extensive opposition research on Altman, tracking his movements and spreading false allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

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Motive inquiry Why would Musk, Zuckerberg want to stop non-profit from progressing? OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane questioned why two of the world's wealthiest and most powerful people would want to stop a non-profit from progressing. He said, "Musk and Zuckerberg are turning to conduct and approaches that we do think are really highly questionable and sharply worthy of investigation." The letter also mentioned SpaceX's IPO after Musk's rocket company confidentially filed for what's likely to be a record offering.