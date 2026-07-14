OpenAI asks court to make xAI pay over $1 million

xAI accused OpenAI of stealing employees and pushing them to share confidential information, but the judge tossed out the case due to lack of proof.

OpenAI called the lawsuit "sprawling" and said it was filed before xAI had anything solid. Despite losing, xAI has indicated it will appeal.

Meanwhile, Apple has also sued OpenAI for allegedly encouraging leaks about engineering designs and product plans.

With these lawsuits piling up, OpenAI is facing more legal heat as it heads toward a possible public offering.