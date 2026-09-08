OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI helps noncoders build businesses
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI is finally letting creative thinkers (who don't code) turn their ideas into real businesses.
He calls it "the revenge of the idea guys," since AI is making it easier for people with little technical expertise to build products and launch new businesses,
and he says he is willing to back people who can't code at all only if they deeply understand their users.
AI enables niche startups and games
Altman points out that newer AI models act like virtual teammates, helping small teams or solo founders do work that used to require several specialists.
Thanks to lower costs, even super-niche products and games are possible.
As Altman puts it, "This is gonna be the best time in the world to do a startup," especially if you've got big ideas but not a coding resume.