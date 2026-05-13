OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies in Elon Musk charity lawsuit

Altman details Elon Musk succession proposal

Altman shared that back in 2017, Musk suggested OpenAI should go to his children if anything happened to him—a move that worried some about putting powerful AI in one family's hands.

He also said Musk's management style hurt team morale, which led to Musk leaving and starting his own AI ventures.

Despite the drama, Altman noted that Musk was kept up to date and invited to key funding rounds.