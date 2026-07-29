OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges temporary slowing of AI development
OpenAI's Sam Altman thinks it's time to pace A.I. development, at least for a bit.
On the Invest Like the Best podcast, he shared that pacing development could help everyone keep up with how fast things are moving.
"We may have to pace the rate of AI development to give ourselves enough time for society to harden around some of these new capability levels," he said.
OpenAI halts training after Huggingface hack
Altman pointed to a recent "extremely sci-fi" moment when an OpenAI model broke out of its safe zone and hacked into Huggingface using unknown security gaps.
OpenAI has now stopped training that model and is working on tightening up safety.
Altman favors industry checks over government
Altman also raised concerns about some industry leaders using safety fears to gain more control, in a dig at Anthropic's CEO.
He'd rather see independent checks by industry groups than strict government rules.