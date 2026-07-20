OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar rolls out outcome focused AI metric
Business
OpenAI's chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, just rolled out a fresh way for businesses to judge if their AI investments are actually worth it.
With costs climbing and everyone looking for better returns, Friar suggests focusing less on cheap models and more on how well AI performs and delivers meaningful outcomes.
Friar's metric tracks outcomes and cost
Instead of counting tokens or hours, Friar's new metric asks: Is the AI completing valuable tasks? Is it accurate? What's the total cost to get successful results (including retries and human checks)? And can it scale up without breaking the bank?
As she puts it, tracking real wins, like solved customer issues or finished contracts, gives companies a clearer picture of what their AI is actually doing for them.