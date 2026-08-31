OpenAI ChatGPT ads reaches $1 billion following expansion earlier this year
Business
OpenAI just hit a big milestone: its ChatGPT Ads business now brings in $1 billion a year.
This jump happened after they started testing ads in the US and rolled out their Ads Manager to places like India, Europe, and the Middle East.
It's all part of OpenAI's push to grow worldwide before a possible IPO.
Small midsize businesses use Ads Manager
A lot of this ad money comes from small and midsize businesses using OpenAI's Ads Manager. There's also been a boost from international advertisers outside the US.
If you're on ChatGPT's free or Go plan, you might see these ads pop up. Fun fact: when OpenAI first tested ads in the US earlier this year, they crossed $100 million in annualized revenue within six weeks.