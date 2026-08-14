OpenAI Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser resigns before IPO
Business
OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser just stepped down after less than a year on the job. She joined in December 2025 from Salesforce.
According to a statement Thursday, she is leaving to "pursue other opportunities."
Her exit comes as OpenAI gears up for its big IPO and faces some major leadership changes.
OpenAI names Dali Rajic CRO
Dresser's departure follows another senior executive, Brad Lightcap, who left days earlier after eight years at OpenAI to "start something new."
Dali Rajic, previously president and COO at cybersecurity firm Wiz, will take over Dresser's role.
With enterprise sales making up 40% of OpenAI's business and competition heating up with Anthropic, these changes come at a pretty crucial moment for the company.