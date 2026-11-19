OpenAI completed NextSlide acquisition and team now working on ChatGPT
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, has acquired NextSlide, a startup that uses AI to help people quickly turn ideas into editable presentations.
The deal was wrapped up earlier this year and announced by founder Ahmed Beshry in August 2026.
While the price tag is still under wraps, the NextSlide crew is now working on ChatGPT at OpenAI.
Ahmed Beshry launched NextSlide in 2025
Beshry made waves earlier with Caper AI, which built smart shopping carts and was bought by Instacart for about $350 million.
After a stint there, he launched NextSlide in 2025 to make visual communication more accessible, helping people present their ideas clearly.