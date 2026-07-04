OpenAI considers 5% US government stake pending Congress approval
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is considering giving the US government a 5% stake in its company.
The idea, still in early talks and needing Congress's approval, is part of CEO Sam Altman's push for public wealth funds, basically letting everyday people share in AI's economic growth.
OpenAI move raises ownership concerns
If this goes through, it could set a trend for other AI companies to help regular Americans benefit from tech profits.
But it also means the government would be both regulating and owning part of OpenAI, a tricky balance.
For context, when the government provided support to Intel last year, that support paid off as Intel's stock rose.